Girl, 13, who escaped kidnapping by suspected Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria describes attack

Associated Press

One of the school girls who survived this week's attack on a school in Yobe state described how the insurgents entered her school and began shooting.

On Thursday, more than 100 girls were still missing three days after the attack.
Fatima Bako, 13-year-old student who managed to escape, said on Thursday (local time) that many of her fellow students were taken by suspected Boko Haram extremists when they attacked her school in Northern Nigeria on Monday.

"The insurgents came to our school in their numbers shooting and trying to disperse us. I and other students numbering over 60 went through the fence while some went through the gate. But unknown to us some of my colleagues were trapped and caught by the insurgents and were taken away. We were then assisted by our teacher and villagers as we hid for some time before we later returned to the school, before they officially closed it."

The extremists forced residents, including students of Government Girls Secondary school, to flee into the bushes.

On Thursday, more than 100 girls were still missing three days after the attack, as fears grew that they may have been kidnapped like those from Chibok town nearly four years ago.

Police and the state ministry of education initially denied claims that students were seized.

Boko Haram horrified the world when it abducted 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok almost four years ago.

While some escaped and many others were released as part of negotiations, about 100 remain with their captors. The extremist group has kidnapped thousands of people over the years.

Nigeria's government has repeatedly claimed in the past year that Boko Haram has been defeated, but the group continues to carry out deadly suicide bombings and other attacks.

This latest attack poses a challenge for President Muhamamdu Buhari ahead of next year's elections.

"I share the anguish of all the parents and guardians of the girls that remain unaccounted for," Buhari tweeted Wednesday evening.

"I would like to assure them that we are doing all in our power to ensure the safe return of all the girls."

