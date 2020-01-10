TODAY |

Gig date with John Campbell up for auction in Australia bushfires fundraising effort

Source:  1 NEWS

If you've ever wanted to go to a gig with John Campbell, now's your chance - and it's for a good cause.

A date to a gig with John Campbell is up for grabs in a fundraising auction. Source: auctions4aussies / Trade Me

The date with the TVNZ1 Breakfast host is one of several celebrity auctions running on Trade Me to raise money for the bushfire recovery efforts in Australia.

Eager attendees are warned to keep in mind that it'll need to be in Auckland and most likely on a Saturday, due to Campbell's early morning starts on Breakfast.

In the auction, Campbell says he'll take the winner and a friend to and from the concert, as well as buying the tickets and drinks - but he gets to choose the band they'll see.

"My taste in music is either melancholy, shoegaze, indie or hip hop! So, yes. There's musical risk attached for some of you!" he says.

In the first two hours since the auction went live, the bidding has already spiked to $205.

All of the proceeds go to Red Cross Australia's Bushfire Relief Fund, the auction says.

