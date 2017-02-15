Giant smoke cloud seen all across Christchurch

Christchurch residents are remarking the smoke cloud filling the skies of Christchurch is the biggest they've ever seen in the city.

The smoke cloud seen from the Christchurch suburb of Bishopdale, around 19km from the Port Hills. Source: 1 NEWS

A Bishopdale resident said the cloud could be seen looming above the hills from the intersection of Wairakei Rd and Breens Rd - around 19km from the Port Hills in a north-west suburb.

"It was hard to believe the cloud was a smoke cloud and not a normal cloud," she said.

"It seemed unreal."

Another local posted on Twitter that the height of the smoke cloud was "pretty sickening".

Smoke above Christchurch seen on a satellite image provided by NASA. Source: NASA Worldview

Smoke was also seen above Christchurch in a satellite image provided by NASA.