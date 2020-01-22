Giant metal Richie McCaw sculpture belongs in Christchurch, petitioner pleads

Auckland may not want it, but there's a lot of interest elsewhere in the country for a giant metal statue of Richie McCaw.

An industrial style Richie McCaw statue Source: rnz.co.nz

On Wednesday Kurow, the All Black legend's hometown, offered to adopt the rejected sculpture - but a loyal Cantabrian reckons it belongs in Christchurch instead.

Chinese sculptor Yang Yi built the 7-metre-tall sculpture of McCaw for it to be homed in New Zealand.

He originally offered it to Auckland Council, which rejected it - but the sculptor built it anyway.

Kurow has been trying to get a statue of McCaw for years and eagerly put its hand up earlier this week, calling it an opportunity too good to miss.

However, Christchurch man Matt Vannoort thinks it'd be better suited in the home of the Crusaders.

"Canterbury is the spiritual home of rugby. With 10 Super Rugby titles to the Crusaders, and a stack of All Blacks born and raised - it is a true rugby powerhouse," he told 1 NEWS.

"I can understand Kurow wanting it - it is his birthplace and the people there are his most loyal fans. But Christchurch helped shape the great man in many ways too - so bring it to us! We have the tourism and population to make it worthwhile (being NZs second largest city)."

Mr Vannoort's started a petition to bring the statue to Christchurch.

He says the number of people signing per hour is increasing, putting them on track for a good turnout.

He's hopeful Christchurch City Council will heed his pleas and come on board.

"It would have been strange in Auckland - Richie only played the odd ABs game there and Crusaders away games. Christchurch is a much more natural fit!"

If all else fails, Mr Vannoort says he's happy to crowdfund to bring it over and get it displayed on a vacant site in the CBD.