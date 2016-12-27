 

New Zealand


Giant cruise liner with over 6,000 guests and crew on board sails into Auckland

The largest cruise ship ever to visit New Zealand, the Ovation of the Seas, has sailed into Auckland having left Tauranga last night.

At 348m, the world's fourth largest cruise ship is longer than the Sky Tower is tall and too large to berth in Auckland.

The Ovation of the Seas arrives in Auckland early in the morning

The Ovation of the Seas arrives in Auckland early in the morning

Source: Brian Wilson

The Ovation of the Seas, the world's fourth largest cruise liner, sailed into Waitemata Harbour this morning.
Source: Ovation Of The Seas

Instead, it set anchor in the harbour with guests to be ferried on smaller vessels to the Viaduct area.

Onlookers can catch good views of the giant liner from Queens, Princes and Wynyard wharves, Devonport and Stanley Point.

Oviation of the Seas is the fourth biggest cruise ship in the world and arrived in the Port of Tauranga this morning.
Source: facebook:karen gemmell

The ship carries 6400 guests and crew and the economic benefit of its visits have been touted in the millions.

Its owners claim it is the most technologically advanced liner to have sailed in New Zealand waters.

It features such diversions as bumper cars, a circus school, rock-climbing on the ship's funnels, a surf machine and a viewing pod, 90m of which can be extended above the water.

It has 18 restaurants.

The ship has Sydney as its home port for the summer and a visit to Napier is scheduled for January 5.

