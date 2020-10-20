Ghosts and gremlins: What agents don't have to disclose when selling you a house

With the housing market going gangbusters in your neighbourhood, here's a reminder for those looking to buy a new place.

Not everything about a house is listed in the building report. Sometimes what the agent isn't telling you may give you cause to think twice.

Your brand new pad could have a dark secret.

Just last week, the NZ Herald reported ghostbusters were brought in to a South Auckland property to rid it of evil spirits.

And the seller didn't have to say boo about it.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Bindi Norwell told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp hauntings aren't a common issue for agents to face, but there are other issues with properties having dark pasts.

If a murder was committed in the property, for example, Norwell says the agent would need to disclose it.

"They don't need to put it in the marketing material up front, but yes," she said.

"If someone's really serious about buying a property, then they do need to disclose that. I think it's just the right thing to do."

Norwell says a good rule of thumb is the "neighbour test".

"You don't want to find out something significant about a property from your neighbour."

As for other issues, Norwell says buyers should ask the important questions - such as whether it's a leaky building or if there are issues with the roof.

"It's making sure you do your homework, but the agents should disclose."