Ghost town: Eerie scenes on Monday as Auckland starts working week back in lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The start of Auckland's working week had an eerie feeling as the city enters lockdown for the fourth time.

Roads are quiet and shops shut as the city returns to lockdown for the fourth time. Source: 1 NEWS

The city was plunged into Level 3 restrictions at 6am yesterday, following more community cases of Covid-19 linked to the Papatoetoe cluster.

While it is now known how the latest family got infected, the fact one person visited a large number of locations while potentially infectious saw Cabinet decide a seven-day lockdown was needed to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It meant roads in New Zealand's largest city were quiet and many shops closed, with hundreds of thousands of people staying home. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
