Ghost town: Eerie scenes on Monday as Auckland starts working week back in lockdown

The start of Auckland's working week had an eerie feeling as the city enters lockdown for the fourth time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The city was plunged into Level 3 restrictions at 6am yesterday, following more community cases of Covid-19 linked to the Papatoetoe cluster.

While it is now known how the latest family got infected, the fact one person visited a large number of locations while potentially infectious saw Cabinet decide a seven-day lockdown was needed to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.