Getting back into power in 2020 the focus of National's caucus retreat – Bill English

National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

2
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

01:17
3
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


00:18
4
Constant Beckerling wasn't afraid to tell it how it was when his Wits team defeated Tuks in the Varsity Cup.

Watch: Passionate South African Varsity rugby skipper delivers unique and hilarious post-match interview


00:28
5
The impatient commuter tries to move Kika the guide dog out of the way but a transport worker wouldn’t let it happen.

Rude commuter gets scolded for trying to push past blind man and guide dog on London escalator

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style



 
