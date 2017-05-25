 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Who gets what? Ten things you need to know about Budget 2017

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

1. A $2BN FAMILIES TAX PACKAGE - will deliver an extra $26 a week to 1.34m working families.  It's made up of three elements:

After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.
Source: 1 NEWS

+ A tax cut for lower and middle income earners  - those earning more than $22,000 a year will pay $10.77 less, those earning above $52,000 will pay $20.38 less. 

+ Family tax credits will rise from between $9.25 a week extra for the first child to between $17.75-$26.81 a week for subsequent children. 

+ And the accommodation supplement is going up too - the maximum rate for a two-person household will rise between $25-75 a week. Bigger households will get between $40-80 a week, depending on where they live. The subsidy hasn't been lifted since 2005. It will benefit 136,000 low-income households across the country. Students get an extra $20 a week for accommodation costs. 

 The package also benefits pensioners - the couple rate goes up by an extra $13 a week.

This all kicks in from April 1, next year.

Watch our Budget 2017 live stream here

2. HEALTH BOOSTER -  The Budget sees the biggest increase in health spending in 11 years, receiving $3.9bn over four years, and taking it to $16.77bn.  

Most of that will go towards easing population and demographic pressures. District Health Boards get an extra $1.76bn. The Government has already announced extra money for support workers and ambulance services.

But there were a couple of surprises: a $205m boost for disability services, $38.5m to further roll-out a bowel screening programme, and $100m for “innovative” mental health trials.

Some of this is likely to be controversial as the Government looks to get more mental health patients off benefits and into work. And $17.5m will go into increasing contraceptive access for low-income women.

3. EDUCATION - Another winner with $1.1bn over four years - and $767m again goes to dealing with population pressures, funding roll growth. There will be six new schools, two expansions, 11 special education satellites and 305 new classrooms.

4. "SEVERE HOUSING STRESS" - is the "new" housing  crisis. The Government refuses to admit there's a crisis, but it's keeping an emergency fund going, ploughing $175m into keeping an emergency housing fund going - and $16.5m for 500 places for the homeless. Inmates leaving jail will get $13.1m to help them find somewhere to live.

5. YOUR EQC LEVY IS GOING UP - from November 1, households will pay an extra $69 a year. Earthquake Commission minister Gerry Brownlee says it’s necessary to restore the fund after the Canterbury and Kaikoura earthquakes.

6. CLIMATE CHANGE IS THE BIGGEST LOSER - with just an extra $1m a year, that’s less than the  Government is putting into improving the census.

7. RAIL SPENDING - The first stage of the Auckland city rail link will get $436m, and Wellington commuter services almost $100m. 

8. MIGRANTS WILL GET LESS - in the Budget small print, the Government has indicated that it is to tighten up on entitlements for recent migrants.  You'll have to have been in the country for three years (up from two) - and there will be stricter residency requirements on partners of beneficiaries.

9. LAW AND ORDER - Ministers have already announced extra cash for more cops and a prison expansion. But there'll be almost $10m a year diverted to bringing down soaring burglary rates.

10. THE $7BN BUDGET - overall the Government says it's committing $7bn over four years to invest in public services, like  health, education and social services.  It's putting stock in a "social investment" approach, with $321m going into 14 initiatives to tackle long term social problems.  

Treasury is forecasting GDP growth of 3.1 per cent over the next five years, but it says inflation is likely to rise above two per cent after 2019.

Related

Economy

Andrea Vance

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann looks at what we can expect from Steven Joyce's first budget.

Corin Dann's Budget wrap: Joyce loosens the purse strings in a bid to play catch up

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:16
1
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

01:13
2
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

LIVE: Budget 2017 - Labour Leader Andrew Little responds to the 2017 Budget

3
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

4

Live stream: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget


5
A mixture of New Zealand Bank notes and coins.

Budget 2017: Tax thresholds changed - how much extra will you get?

Live stream: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow the action - and the opposition's response - as Steven Joyce explains his Budget.

01:13
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

LIVE: Budget 2017 - Labour Leader Andrew Little responds to the 2017 Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.

16:42
Q+A full interview: Winston Peters on New Zealand immigration policy

Opinion: A mellowing Winston Peters is showing a disturbing tendency towards being reasonable

The veteran NZ First leader seems to be losing his anger, says John Armstrong.

01:53
It was 1994 when Claire Chitham got her Shorty gig. Now, she is back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

'Waverley, what are you doing with the muffin tray?' - Waverley back on Shorty set 23 years after making debut

Claire Chitham first appeared on Shortland Street in 1994. She's back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

02:16
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ