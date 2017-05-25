Who gets what? Ten things you need to know about Budget 2017

1. A $2BN FAMILIES TAX PACKAGE - will deliver an extra $26 a week to 1.34m working families. It's made up of three elements:

+ A tax cut for lower and middle income earners - those earning more than $22,000 a year will pay $10.77 less, those earning above $52,000 will pay $20.38 less.

+ Family tax credits will rise from between $9.25 a week extra for the first child to between $17.75-$26.81 a week for subsequent children.

+ And the accommodation supplement is going up too - the maximum rate for a two-person household will rise between $25-75 a week. Bigger households will get between $40-80 a week, depending on where they live. The subsidy hasn't been lifted since 2005. It will benefit 136,000 low-income households across the country. Students get an extra $20 a week for accommodation costs.

The package also benefits pensioners - the couple rate goes up by an extra $13 a week.

This all kicks in from April 1, next year.

2. HEALTH BOOSTER - The Budget sees the biggest increase in health spending in 11 years, receiving $3.9bn over four years, and taking it to $16.77bn.

Most of that will go towards easing population and demographic pressures. District Health Boards get an extra $1.76bn. The Government has already announced extra money for support workers and ambulance services.

But there were a couple of surprises: a $205m boost for disability services, $38.5m to further roll-out a bowel screening programme, and $100m for “innovative” mental health trials.

Some of this is likely to be controversial as the Government looks to get more mental health patients off benefits and into work. And $17.5m will go into increasing contraceptive access for low-income women.

3. EDUCATION - Another winner with $1.1bn over four years - and $767m again goes to dealing with population pressures, funding roll growth. There will be six new schools, two expansions, 11 special education satellites and 305 new classrooms.

4. "SEVERE HOUSING STRESS" - is the "new" housing crisis. The Government refuses to admit there's a crisis, but it's keeping an emergency fund going, ploughing $175m into keeping an emergency housing fund going - and $16.5m for 500 places for the homeless. Inmates leaving jail will get $13.1m to help them find somewhere to live.

5. YOUR EQC LEVY IS GOING UP - from November 1, households will pay an extra $69 a year. Earthquake Commission minister Gerry Brownlee says it’s necessary to restore the fund after the Canterbury and Kaikoura earthquakes.

6. CLIMATE CHANGE IS THE BIGGEST LOSER - with just an extra $1m a year, that’s less than the Government is putting into improving the census.

7. RAIL SPENDING - The first stage of the Auckland city rail link will get $436m, and Wellington commuter services almost $100m.

8. MIGRANTS WILL GET LESS - in the Budget small print, the Government has indicated that it is to tighten up on entitlements for recent migrants. You'll have to have been in the country for three years (up from two) - and there will be stricter residency requirements on partners of beneficiaries.

9. LAW AND ORDER - Ministers have already announced extra cash for more cops and a prison expansion. But there'll be almost $10m a year diverted to bringing down soaring burglary rates.

10. THE $7BN BUDGET - overall the Government says it's committing $7bn over four years to invest in public services, like health, education and social services. It's putting stock in a "social investment" approach, with $321m going into 14 initiatives to tackle long term social problems.