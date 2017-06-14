Get those jackets on - winter 2017 is set to be colder than last year

Source:
MetService says this winter is likely to be a bit colder than last year, which was a reasonably warm one.
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme that high pressure systems had already favoured the South Island this year which would lower temperatures.
"That power bill will almost certainly be larger than last year," she said.
High pressure systems in winter would seem like a good thing, she said, but could in fact lead to more frosts, morning fog and cold starts.
