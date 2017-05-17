'Get out there and do it!' says 2017 Young Maori Business Leader as whanau's manuka honey business thrives

A family in job-scarce Northland who've created their own employment with a thriving manuka honey business want to help other whanau do the same and are urging them to give it a go.

Seven Sharp reported the Murray whanau were called home to Awanui, just north of Kaitaia, after the death of their father Rapini, known as Rob, who had taken the initial steps in setting up the enterprise, Kai Ora Honey.

Whanau member Blanche Morrogh was named 2017 Young Maori Business Leader.

The enterprise grew from inauspicious beginnings in 2012 when Ms Morrogh said she "was looking down the barrel of bankruptcy".

The Murrays are now working 2500 bee hives Northland-wide as their Kai Ora manuka honey entices top end international buyers in the US, Asia and Europe.

"It's all about knowledge, moral support and family, no better than this one," said Mata Murray, mother of the clan.

And as they grow they will spread their knowledge to whanau and iwi.

"You have got big whanaus out there that have big manuka blocks but they don't have the knowledge. We want to help those people," said Tai Murray, Kai Ora Honey operations manager.

Ms Morrogh has some straight forward advice for those whanau.