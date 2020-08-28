TODAY |

'Get tested today' - Grant Robertson asks Aucklanders ahead of alert level shift

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Grant Robertson is asking Aucklanders to get tested ahead of the city's Covid-19 Alert Level shift. 

He wants anyone with cold or flu symptoms, or connected to the outbreak to get tested today or this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

"We need you to get tested today.

"We are nearly there but the job is not done," the Finance Minister said today.

"Get a test."

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, five from community transmission

Mr Robertson said Aucklanders with cold or flu-like symptoms, or anyone connected to the community-based outbreak should get a test as soon as they are able to, incase of any undetected community cases. 

Auckland is set to move from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 on Sunday at 11.59pm - and will then be in line with the rest of the country. 

Mr Robertson asked Aucklanders to adhere to Level 3 restrictions until that time. 

"We need to be aware.. we do need Aucklanders to behave," Mr Robertson said. 

However, some restrictions will remain for Auckland despite being in Level 2, which includes keeping gatherings to 10. 

"We're being extra cautious for now," Mr Robertson said. 

He also asked for Aucklanders who planned to travel outside the city from Monday to be considerate of how many people they are interacting with.

Under Level 2, businesses can open to the public, hospitality establishments could open but needed to be seated, separated and single server with a maximum of 10 per group booking and up to 100 people per venue. 

"Level 2 will have significantly economic activity.. but we're doing this in a staged way for a reason," Mr Robertson said. 

"Precautions are a small price to pay for getting some of our freedoms back."

