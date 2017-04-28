Get set for a wet and windy weekend

The majority of the country is in for a wet weekend, with heavy rain predicted to douse regions between Northland and Christchurch.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty where 140 mm of rain could fall from this evening to midday tomorrow.

A weather watch for periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms is in place between Northland and Buller.

A watch for severe southerly gales is in place from the Wairarapa to Banks Peninsula tomorrow.

MetService also warns of snowfall affecting roads on the Lewis Pass, Arthur's Pass, Porters Pass, Lindis Pass and Milford Road from tomorrow afternoon.