 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Get set for a wet and windy weekend

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The majority of the country is in for a wet weekend, with heavy rain predicted to douse regions between Northland and Christchurch. 

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty where 140 mm of rain could fall from this evening to midday tomorrow.

A weather watch for periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms is in place between Northland and Buller. 

A watch for severe southerly gales is in place from the Wairarapa to Banks Peninsula tomorrow. 

MetService also warns of snowfall affecting roads on the Lewis Pass, Arthur's Pass, Porters Pass, Lindis Pass and Milford Road from tomorrow afternoon. 

NIWA says a "big chill" is on it's way next month but most of the country is expected to experience average or above temperatures between May and July.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".

North Korea's ballistic missile launch fails

2
Lydia says her children are excited to learn where their food comes from.

Back to Basics: No it's not child abuse and yes our children love living off the land

00:27
3
A player from the Saint-Esteve club assaulted referee Benjamin Casty after being shown a yellow card.

Watch: French rugby league player faces life ban after disgracefully attacking referee

00:30
4
The Highlanders right wing was in scintillating form scoring two tries against the Stormers at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Watch: Is this a return to his All Blacks form? Waisake Naholo goes beast mode running 100m to score

00:10
5
The driver who lost control of the truck in Sydney has been jailed for a minimum of three years.

Video: Moment 22-tonne truck ploughs into cars in peak hour traffic caught on CCTV

01:11
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Get set for a wet and windy weekend

Regions between Northland and Christchurch are being warned for periods of heavy rain and strong winds.


Harry Styles announces Auckland concert

The former One Direction star will bring his solo world tour to the capital in December

A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".

North Korea's ballistic missile launch fails

The missile broke up a couple of minutes after the launch and fell into the Sea of Japan, according to a US official.

01:43
The reality star says she’s a different person since the robbery last year.

'It was meant to happen' - Kim Kardashian opens up about 2016 Paris robbery

The reality TV star told Ellen she was "definitely materialistic" before being held at gunpoint during the jewelry heist.

Lydia says her children are excited to learn where their food comes from.

Back to Basics: No it's not child abuse and yes our children love living off the land

Our columnist Lydia Harvey shares the lows of sharing your lifestyle choices online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ