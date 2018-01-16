Get ready to stock up - by popular demand, Cadbury Caramilk is making a return

After selling out multiple times and prompting the creation of a Facebook page requesting the return, Cadbury Caramilk is back.

Cadbury Caramilk will return to supermarkets on February 1. Source: 1 NEWS

On February 1 the fan-favourite chocolate will be back on supermarket shelves for a limited time.

Cadbury New Zealand country head James Kane said the chocolate company was "shocked" and "amazed" at the popularity of Caramilk.

"We couldn’t have anticipated the extent of Cadbury Caramilk’s popularity amongst Kiwis, so we wanted to bring it back again for even more people to enjoy”.

Last year after the chocolate sold out, a Facebook group called "Bring Back Cadbury Caramilk AGAIN" was created, with over 4000 Facebook users joining.

Before the blocks return to stores, Cadbury has donated the first two cases off the production line to Paralympics New Zealand Make-A-Wish New Zealand.

Both charities will auction off the cases on Trade Me with funds going back to the worthy foundations.

"We thought this was the perfect opportunity to donate Cadbury Caramilk to some fantastic local charities and we are excited to see how much a case of 64 blocks will fetch,” said Mr Kane.

The caramelised white chocolate returned to retail shelves last year as a special edition product more than a decade after it was last produced. It was originally created in 1994.

Last year the company, which is owned by Mondelez International, announced its Dunedin factory would be closed.