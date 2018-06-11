 

Get ready for a drenching: Heavy rain, strong winds set to buffet upper North Island including Auckland

Downpours are expected across the east coast of of the North Island over the next couple of days, as a sub tropical low pressure system heads in from the north. 

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest update.
Source: Breakfast

A severe weather warning is in place for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty today with heavy rain expected today and tomorrow.

Winds could reach 90km/h in parts of Auckland this afternoon and Tuesday where heavy rain is also forecast to hit in bursts today.

Winds could also potentially reach gale strength in parts of the Coromandel Peninsula and eastern Waikato, today and Tuesday.

There are also particular concerns for the Gisborne region which are still recovering floods on Queen's Birthday, last Monday.

Various weather watches have also been issued around the upper North Island by MetService.

There's a strong wind warning in place for Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane effective from 4pm today until 11am on tomorrow.

NIWA Weather is also warning of heavy rains causing a weather hazard over the next 12 to 24 hours, with the potential for flooding.

Wellington is expected to see scattered rain today, with strong southeasterly winds, and a high of just 13 degrees.

Christchurch is forecast for a chilly 10 degrees with some drizzle. 

Auckland and Hamilton are set for a high of 14 degrees today.

Tauranga is forecast for a high of 16 degrees today with potentially heavy rain in the evening. 

Intermittent rain is possible in coastal Marlborough, Canterbury, southern Westland and coastal Otago today too.

