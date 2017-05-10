 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'Get a job and earn your own money' - Bay of Plenty mother dishes out tough love on Facebook after court orders daughter to repay nearly $400k

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Bay of Plenty mother has lashed out at her daughter online after she refused to pay back loans totalling $367,904, the same day the parents won a court case ordering the money to be paid back. 

Te Puke couple Trevor and Marian Warin won the case in the Wellington High Court, ordering chartered accountant Colleen Warin to pay back the debt, according to NZHerald.

Te Puke couple Marian Warin (pictured) and husband Trevor won a case in the Wellington High Court ordering their daughter to pay thousands back in loans.

Source: Facebook

Te Puke couple Trevor and Marian Warin won the case in the Wellington High Court on April 25, ordering chartered accountant Colleen Warin to pay back the debt, according to NZ Herald. 

Marian posted on Facebook in a life event labelled 'Parents' Finances', "Please respect me and do not ask for any money off your parents or grandparents. Get a job and earn your own money".

"You know who you are that have borrowed off us and have all these excuses as to why you cant hold a job down and can't pay your loans. You need to get jobs and borrow off the bank like normal people."

"Trevor and I are not a bank."

Associate Judge Warwick Smith said Marian and Trevor asked for the loan back, which was never written down, in 2012 and again in 2015, reports NZ Herald.

Ms Warin said there had not been an agreement the money was to be paid back on demand. 

She said the "understanding with her parents was that she would only be required to repay the advances when her personal and financial position enabled her to do so," and argued "significant financial and other stress" meant she was unable to make the repayment, the decision said. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Flowers, adornments on 170 babies' graves damaged by lawn contractors at South Auckland cemetery

00:41
3
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


4
The 21-year-old was last seen at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday.

Search for missing Palmerston North woman called off after body is found

00:23
5
Flynn had to have a leg amputated such was the damage caused by his previous owner, Hamilton man Ezekial Wilson.

'Wired' man who choked his puppy and hit it at least ten times is given community detention


00:23
Flynn had to have a leg amputated such was the damage caused by his previous owner, Hamilton man Ezekial Wilson.

'Wired' man who choked his puppy and hit it at least ten times is given community detention

Ezekial Wilson was also sentenced to two hundred hours of community service for his shocking attack.

01:32
New technology has been launched to test for “a trial fibrillation” which causes a third of all strokes.

Strokes could be prevented by routine screening for heart conditions, Australian researchers say

New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.


00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.

00:50
Foran says his children played a big factor in his decision to leave the NZ club after the 2017 season.

Watch: 'The Warriors gave me an opportunity' - but the pull of 'own blood' in too strong for Foran

Kieran Foran feels loyalty to the Warriors but says kids take priority.

00:14
The Carlisle Street Dairy in Greerton was targeted by thieves who threatened a staff member and stole cash and cigarettes.

Watch: CCTV shows thugs armed with hammer (and wearing purple undies) robbing Tauranga dairy - do you know them?

Two men casually strolled into a local dairy and made off with handfuls of cash and cigarettes as the owner watched on.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ