'Get the hell out' — Major Auckland intersection closed amid armed offenders squad operation

A major Auckland intersection is blocked off by police as an armed offenders squad operation gets underway.

Police dogs and a large number of squad members are stationed at the side of the intersection near St Luke's mall.

One man, who did not want to be named and who lives nearby the house in question, said he was told "to get the hell out".

Another nearby resident told 1 NEWS the incident involves a person with a gun.

Several members of the public are watching the incident unfold.

According to local Anna Radford, one police officer was carrying a "massive gun" while another was crouching down in front of a house.

A police car was parked on a foot path and helicopters could also be seen flying around the area earlier.

Police have closed a section of St Lukes Road between the intersections of New North Road and Taylors Road.

Police are advising members of the public to stay away from the area while cordons are in place.

Diversions will be in place for any motorists travelling through this area.