TODAY |

'Get the hell out' — Major Auckland intersection closed amid armed offenders squad operation

Source:  1 NEWS

A major Auckland intersection is blocked off by police as an armed offenders squad operation gets underway.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The police are near St Lukes mall, as residents are warned to keep away. Source: 1 NEWS

Police dogs and a large number of squad members are stationed at the side of the intersection near St Luke's mall.

One man, who did not want to be named and who lives nearby the house in question, said he was told "to get the hell out".

Another nearby resident told 1 NEWS the incident involves a person with a gun.

Several members of the public are watching the incident unfold.

According to local Anna Radford, one police officer was carrying a "massive gun" while another was crouching down in front of a house.

A police car was parked on a foot path and helicopters could also be seen flying around the area earlier.

Police have closed a section of St Lukes Road between the intersections of New North Road and Taylors Road.

Police are advising members of the public to stay away from the area while cordons are in place.

Diversions will be in place for any motorists travelling through this area.


New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:42
Auckland moving out of lockdown on Sunday morning
2
Live stream: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland will move out of lockdown
3
Video shows powerful sea surges wash into Northland's Tutukaka Marina amid tsunami warning
4
Raw: Videos show moment New Zealand rocked by 7.1 magnitude quake
5
'Surreal' - First images appear to show tsunami waves reaching Tokomaru Bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Christchurch man jailed for trying to cover up spa pool death of promising US polo star
01:34

People should still stay away from water despite tsunami warning downgrade, scientist warns

KiwiSaver fund reconsidering investment in company with Yemen war link

Two teens charged over incident on Auckland's North Shore in which boy, 16, shot in face