TODAY |

'Get a haircut' - Winston Peters jabs at Simon Bridges after taunt over 'pet projects'

Source:  1 NEWS

National leader Simon Bridges and NZ First leader Winston Peters traded barbs in Parliament today, with Mr Bridges accusing the Government of prioritising Budget 2020 spending on "pet projects".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National and NZ First leaders traded barbs, with Mr Bridges accusing the Government of spending on "pet projects”. Source: 1 NEWS

In response, Mr Peters shared some "advice" for Mr Bridges on the first day of the country's Alert Level 2.

"My advice on the first day of the Covid crisis Level 2 is to get a haircut and get a real job," he said in Parliament, appearing to reference a 1990s rock anthem by George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

The exchange was part of the Budget 2020 debate today, after the Government unveiled its planned spending for the next year.

It includes $50 billion on the planned Covid-19 recovery and response fund, including another $3.2 billion boost to the wage subsidy scheme.

Read More:
What you need to know: Budget 2020

A large part of the Budget was focused on trying to keep or get Kiwis employed during the crisis, according to the Finance Minister.

But Mr Bridges has accused the Government of having its priorities wrong.

The struggling tourism industry gets $400 million, with 400,000 jobs on the line, Mr Bridges says.

Meanwhile rail has fewer than 4000 jobs and gets $1.2 billion.

Read More:
'We needed a proper plan' - Simon Bridges takes aim at Budget 2020

"I'm disappointed because I don't see a plan for jobs and growth. I see pet projects - whether rail, or pest eradication," he said.

"They may have worth but added up, they mean colossal debt and don't create sustainable jobs for workers in small to large businesses."

The Budget also includes $1.4 billion for a free trades and apprenticeship training package and $1 billion in an environmental jobs package.

New Zealand
Politics
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Budget 2020: Winston Peters rejects 'helicopter' cash payouts to all Kiwis to help stimulate economy
2
Dr Ashley Bloomfield explains NZ's steps to Level 1 - or how we'd go back to lockdown
3
What you need to know: Budget 2020
4
Budget 2020: Covid-19 wage subsidy boosted by $3.2 billion, extended for eight weeks
5
Budget 2020: Free trades training for all ages to be rolled out in Covid-19 fall-out
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:11

Rewind: The 'Rebuild' Budget revealed amid Covid-19 crisis
04:20

Budget 2020: Treasury expects unemployment to peak next month at 9.6%

Full video: PM Jacinda Ardern takes questions on the Covid-19 'rebuild' Budget
01:49

Economic outlook 'painful', but Govt has chosen to 'sit up and act', PM says of $50b Covid Budget