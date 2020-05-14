'Get a haircut' - Winston Peters jabs at Simon Bridges after taunt over 'pet projects'

National leader Simon Bridges and NZ First leader Winston Peters traded barbs in Parliament today, with Mr Bridges accusing the Government of prioritising Budget 2020 spending on "pet projects".

In response, Mr Peters shared some "advice" for Mr Bridges on the first day of the country's Alert Level 2.

"My advice on the first day of the Covid crisis Level 2 is to get a haircut and get a real job," he said in Parliament, appearing to reference a 1990s rock anthem by George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

The exchange was part of the Budget 2020 debate today, after the Government unveiled its planned spending for the next year.

It includes $50 billion on the planned Covid-19 recovery and response fund, including another $3.2 billion boost to the wage subsidy scheme.

A large part of the Budget was focused on trying to keep or get Kiwis employed during the crisis, according to the Finance Minister.

But Mr Bridges has accused the Government of having its priorities wrong.

The struggling tourism industry gets $400 million, with 400,000 jobs on the line, Mr Bridges says.

Meanwhile rail has fewer than 4000 jobs and gets $1.2 billion.

"I'm disappointed because I don't see a plan for jobs and growth. I see pet projects - whether rail, or pest eradication," he said.

"They may have worth but added up, they mean colossal debt and don't create sustainable jobs for workers in small to large businesses."