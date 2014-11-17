 

'Get the f*** up bro, the house is on fire' - witness to fatal Hamilton blaze describes 'wall of orange'

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

A witness at the inquest into the death of three young people in Hamilton has described seeing "a wall of orange" at a house fire in November 2014.

Work is underway to determine exactly what caused the fatal blaze.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jesse Tudor initially refused to read his police statement, saying "this was quite a traumatic experience in my life".

"I don't want to have to relive the memories of that night. I'd rather choose to stay out of this," he told Coroner Gordon Matenga.

Tudor eventually agreed to answer some questions from police counsel.

He said he didn't hear any fire alarms downstairs or upstairs.

He recalled people were "smoking inside."

Jake Lindsey Hayes, 19, Connor James Swetman, 17, and Toni Maree Johnston, 23, died when the fire ripped through the six-bedroom villa in 2014.

When Tudor woke to the fire, he ran upstairs to the bedroom of one of the residents, Joseph Soutar.

"I yelled out 'get the f*** up bro, the house is on fire'."

Yesterday, the inquest heard how party goer Oscar Schollum and Hayes had fought, allegedly over a stolen beer.

A house party in Hamilton ended tragically when a fire ripped through the house killing three.
Source: 1 NEWS

Schollum said he was punched in the face.

Tudor recalled a fight, but played it down.

"It was harmless bro, no punches thrown... bit of a tussle," he said.

FIRE CATALYST FOR CHANGE

Peter Hallett from the New Zealand Fire Service has described law changes as "a positive out of this entire sad saga."

He told the inquest the Collingwood St fire was the "catalyst for the Residential Tenancies Act, which now requires smoke alarms in rental properties."

Mr Hallett said there were two possible causes for the fire: accidental, from a discarded cigarette, or a deliberately lit fire.

But he added there would need to be "perfect conditions" for a cigarette to light a sofa, namely correct orientation, air flow over the cigarette, and contact with a fuel that will readily ignite.

"In my investigation career I can't recall a fire which would have attributed the cause to a smoldering cigarette in a sofa. Maybe [outside], but not inside your honour."

The inquest continues.

Hamilton and Waikato

Chris Chang

National University of Ireland Galway runner Aengus Meldon was controlling the field until an unbelievable turn of events saw him get tied up.

