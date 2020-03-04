TODAY |

Where to get the best hot cross bun in NZ this Easter

Source:  1 NEWS

Easter's just around the corner and with it comes all the treats, the eggs of course, but also the hot cross buns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reporter Lucas de Jong broke the good news to Marcus Braun from Artisan Cafe in Rangiora. Source: Seven Sharp

And while a key ingredient is a thick spread of butter, what goes into the bun is always a contentious subject.

So, who has the best buns in the country?

Marcus Braun of Artisan Café - which is part of Rangiora Bakery on the high street - has been crowned the winner of this year's Baking Association Great NZ Hot Cross Bun award.

"It was a team effort, we came up with and refined the recipe together," Mr Braun told Seven Sharp from his home last night.

The baked treats come in at $10.70 per half dozen and are sure to fly out the door tomorrow as news of the win spreads.

Seven Sharp will rejoin Mr Braun at Artisan Café to witness the impact the award has on sales when they open today.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Second winners of Lotto's $50 million jackpot celebrate with pizza, vow to teach kids 'the value of a dollar'
2
Coronavirus: Questions over group of Italian tourists' movements in New Zealand
3
Family in self-isolation after woman tests positive for coronavirus 'being battered on social media'
4
Second coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand; Air NZ passengers and two schools notified
5
Air New Zealand cuts more flights amid coronavirus downturn, including domestic and trans-Tasman services
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:53

Family in self-isolation after woman tests positive for coronavirus 'being battered on social media'

Wellington cemeteries to run out of space soon, says councillor
01:49

NZ businesses looking at how they'd deal with a potential coronavirus outbreak
02:09

Horse racing clubs under threat as land may be sold off to save 'dying industry'