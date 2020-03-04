Where to get the best hot cross bun in NZ this Easter

Easter's just around the corner and with it comes all the treats, the eggs of course, but also the hot cross buns.
And while a key ingredient is a thick spread of butter, what goes into the bun is always a contentious subject.
So, who has the best buns in the country?
Marcus Braun of Artisan Café - which is part of Rangiora Bakery on the high street - has been crowned the winner of this year's Baking Association Great NZ Hot Cross Bun award.
"It was a team effort, we came up with and refined the recipe together," Mr Braun told Seven Sharp from his home last night.
The baked treats come in at $10.70 per half dozen and are sure to fly out the door tomorrow as news of the win spreads.
Seven Sharp will rejoin Mr Braun at Artisan Café to witness the impact the award has on sales when they open today.