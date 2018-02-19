Gerry Brownlee suggests he won't run for National's leadership - 'People confuse position with influence'

Veteran National Party MP Gerry Brownlee has played down suggestions he might run for Leader of the party.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, Mr Brownlee said he had been lucky to work with "outstanding" National leaders.

Despite being a veteran minister, including cabinet roles such as Foreign Affairs, Christchurch Recovery, Defence, Transport and Energy, Mr Brownlee shied away from suggesting he was a candidate.

"Sometimes people confuse position with influence, and in politics it's influence that you can use to the best advantage of the people who send you into the parliament," Mr Brownlee said.