Gerry Brownlee steps down as National's deputy leader

Gerry Brownlee has announced he will be stepping down from the role of deputy leader of the National Party.

Gerry Brownlee. Source: 1 NEWS

Brownlee released a statement after special votes came in this afternoon.

“In July I stepped into the role of deputy leader of the National Party to support Judith as our leader. It’s my strong view that Judith campaigned extremely well in what was an unprecedented election.

“While I was proud to step in at the time, and remain so, I’ve always believed that influence is more important than position when it comes to politics," Brownlee says.

“It’s time to think about the three years ahead. I want Judith to have the strongest and most complementary support beside her as leader.

“My focus, moving forward, will be on rebuilding National’s base in Christchurch and representing our voters there.

“Accordingly, I will not be seeking reappointment as the deputy leader when Caucus meets on Tuesday.”

Brownlee stepped into the role as Judith Collins deputy leader mid-July just two months before the election was scheduled before being delayed.

He lost the Ilam seat in Christchurch to Labour's Sarah Pallett by 3463 votes.

Brownlee outlined how he will be staying on as an MP and will continue to represent National in Ilam.

It comes as National's 2020 election horror show has gone from bad to worse, losing two more MPs after special votes were counted.

Labour candidates in three electorates who lost on the night have claimed victory over their National rivals after the counting of special votes.

National MP Matt King calls for a 'judicial recount' after narrowly losing Northland seat on special votes

In Maungakiekie Labour's Priyanca Radhakrishnan won by a 635 majority over National's Denise Lee.