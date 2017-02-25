Gerry Brownlee to pay a visit as Air Tattoo continues at Ohakea

Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee is heading to the Royal New Zealand Air Force 2017 Air Tattoo at Ohakea today.

About 14,000 people, including former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, were at the event yesterday and Mr Brownlee will be there today.

He will watch demonstrations by the RNZAF's newly formed Black Falcons aerobatics team and other aircraft from the RNZAF and international forces.

Gerry Brownlee. Source: 1 NEWS

Aircraft have come from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, New Caledonia, Singapore, and the United States for the event.