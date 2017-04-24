Gerry Brownlee hoping to get New Zealand's relationship with Israel 'back on track'

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has written to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a bid to restore soured relations.

Gerrry Brownlee. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Netanyahu was angry when New Zealand co-sponsored a UN Security Council resolution in December which condemned Israeli settlements.

Israel then withdrew its ambassador from Wellington.

Mr Brownlee, who is just days into his new role, says he hopes to get the relationship "back on track".

"I'm hopeful this will provide a positive platform to re-establish communication between officials from our respective Foreign Affairs ministries," Mr Brownlee said in a statement.

"Our goal is to get the relationship between New Zealand and Israel back on track."