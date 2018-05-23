 

Gerry Brownlee has 'deep concerns' over Speaker's handling of alleged sexist comment made about Jacinda Ardern by National MP in the House

National has sent a letter to Trevor Mallard outlining their concerns over his handling of Question Time in Parliament.
Source: 1 NEWS

National has sent a letter to Trevor Mallard outlining their concerns over his handling of Question Time in Parliament.

