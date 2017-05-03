 

Gerry Brownlee doesn't think Kiwi uni fees hike in OZ 'will get overturned' - but why didn't they tell us first?

Newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee is heading to Australia to discuss the bruised trans-Tasman relationship after Australia's government released a new policy forcing Kiwis to pay inflated fees to attend tertiary education there.

Yesterday Australia announced a new policy proposing cuts to funding for Kiwi students across the Tasman.
The new policy announced in Canberra on Monday proposed funding cuts that will mean subsidies for Kiwis living in Australia will be withdrawn from next year - though Kiwis will still be able to apply for Australian student loans. 

Yesterday, Prime Minister Bill English said the government were "pretty unhappy" over the announcement.

Speaking with Breakfast host Jake Tame this morning, Mr Brownlee said he doesn't "think there's a chance it would get overturned".

But he made a point of saying that the news came in a budget announcement, and the Australian government needed to get the budget through two houses of their parliament.

Mr Brownlee said his visit with his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop will largely be focused on discussions about what the government should be prepared for.

"Making sure that we don't lose further ground, but if we have other things where the relationship is going to change for our citizens then we want to know about that."

For now, there will be no retaliatory moves against Australians living here. 

"We've got about 8,000 students in Australia and about 25 per cent of them won't be affected by these changes at all."

He said the difference between the two countries is that Australia is grappling with big deficits whilst "we don't have to make those hard choices".

"This has got to be seen as a small part of a very big education package, where they're cutting funding."

