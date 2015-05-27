German tourist missing near Mt Taranaki

A search is under way for a German woman who is missing on Mount Taranaki.

Mt Taranaki Source: 1 NEWS

The 19-year-old was last seen near North Egmont Visitors Centre on Monday morning, police say.

Three search teams are combing tracks near the visitors centre, while the Taranaki rescue helicopter is scanning Egmont National Park and the 2518m Mt Taranaki from the air.

As a popular area for tourists and local trampers, police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been walking the tracks near the visitors centre anytime from 9am on Monday onwards.

They say the woman wears glasses and is believed to be carrying a small white backpack and a brown raincoat.