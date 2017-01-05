German tourist flown out of Whanganui National Park after allergic reaction to insect bite

Source:
A German tourist has been helicoptered out of bushland near the Whanganui River after suffering a severe allergic reaction to an insect bite.
Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.
Source: Philips Search & Rescue Trust.
The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter flew the woman, aged in her twenties, out from the John Coull Hut in Whanganui National Park.
She is in a stable condition in Whanganui Hospital.
