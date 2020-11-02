TODAY |

German man dies following Whakaari/White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 22

Source:  1 NEWS

Another person has died as a result of injuries suffered during the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption in December.

Source: 1 NEWS

Horst Westenfelder, 64, died on July 2 at an overseas hospital, bringing the death toll to 22 from the December 9, 2019 eruption.

Westenfelder, from Germany, died due to medical complications while receiving treatment for injuries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cellphone video taken by one of the 21 people who died was aired on Australia’s 60 Minutes programme. Source: 1 NEWS

“It is unbelievable, how many months my joyful, sensible and strong husband 'Horsti', was fighting for his life and I am thankful to everyone who was thinking of us and helping us during that very hard time,” his wife Angelika Westenfelder said in a statement.

"He lost this battle and started his last journey in July. It is an irreplaceable loss for our family, his friends and of course for myself."

Your playlist will load after this ad

While still under development, experts are optimistic about the system which analyses past seismic activity. Source: 1 NEWS

Westenfelder is the first Whakaari/White Island victim to die outside of New Zealand and Australia, with 19 of the victims having died in Aotearoa and two dying in Australia.

Tourists from a cruise ship travelling around New Zealand were on the active volcano, which is off the Bay of Plenty coast, on a guided day trip when it erupted.

The Westenfelder family requested privacy as they are still coming to terms with the death of their much-loved husband, father and grandfather, NZ police said in a statement.

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Photos: Exposed wires and putty around the windows, but $815 a week Wellington rental generating lots of interest
2
German man dies following Whakaari/White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 22
3
Jacinda Ardern to declare climate emergency on behalf of New Zealand next week
4
Cause of Lake Wanaka helicopter crash which killed pilot in 2018 released
5
One person strikes $9 million Lotto Powerball jackpot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bird rescuers concerned about mass die-off of little blue penguins

Genome sequencing indicates Air NZ crew member likely caught Covid-19 overseas

Jacinda Ardern to declare climate emergency on behalf of New Zealand next week
01:54

Following mum's advice, Kelvin Davis spared NZ from his singing voice during Parliament waiata, he jokes