German man dies following Whakaari/White Island eruption, bringing death toll to 22

Another person has died as a result of injuries suffered during the Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption in December.

Horst Westenfelder, 64, died on July 2 at an overseas hospital, bringing the death toll to 22 from the December 9, 2019 eruption.

Westenfelder, from Germany, died due to medical complications while receiving treatment for injuries.

“It is unbelievable, how many months my joyful, sensible and strong husband 'Horsti', was fighting for his life and I am thankful to everyone who was thinking of us and helping us during that very hard time,” his wife Angelika Westenfelder said in a statement.

"He lost this battle and started his last journey in July. It is an irreplaceable loss for our family, his friends and of course for myself."

Westenfelder is the first Whakaari/White Island victim to die outside of New Zealand and Australia, with 19 of the victims having died in Aotearoa and two dying in Australia.

Tourists from a cruise ship travelling around New Zealand were on the active volcano, which is off the Bay of Plenty coast, on a guided day trip when it erupted.