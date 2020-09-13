German backpacker upset foreign worker petition has fallen on deaf ears

A German backpacker fighting for foreign workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand has run out of options.

German backpacker Marie Bock organised a petition in the hope the government would extend working holiday visas for backpackers. Source: Supplied

Marie Bock lodged the petition with Parliament last month, hoping further extensions would be granted to working visa holders.

Many unable to return home because of Covid-19 had their visa extended until 25 September.

Bock had hoped that foreign workers' contribution to the seasonal labour force would convince authorities that she and others could stay longer.

Immigration New Zealand said they now need to leave the country before their visa expired, or apply for a new visa that best fitted their circumstances.

"Working holiday visa holders' current visa expiry remains the same, noting that many visa holders would have had their visa automatically extended until 25 September 2020 under the Epidemic Management Notice," Immigration New Zealand said in a statement.

A spokesperson said these visas allowed people to travel and work in New Zealand for a specific period of time. They were not labour market tested (unlike employer-assisted work visas) to ensure there was no New Zealander available to do the role they were working in.

Immigration New Zealand said individuals could submit an application to extend their working holiday if they were currently in New Zealand on a Canadian or UK Working Holiday visa; they were a UK or Canadian citizen, or their current working holiday visa was granted for 12 months only.

"If they meet the criteria, they may be able to extend their working holiday for up to another 11 months.

"If they do not meet the requirements for the working holiday extension, they may still be eligible for a three-month extension, if they have completed three months of seasonal work (horticulture or viticulture) while holding their working holiday visa."

Those applying for an extension to a working holiday visa were able to continue working while waiting on a decision.

Bock said she could apply for a visitor visa, but would struggle to meet the financial requirement.

"You have to prove $1000 for every month that you want to stay.

"Even for me I have to think about whether I want to put so much money into a country that doesn't seem to care that much at the moment."

She said it was disappointing that despite repeated attempts to reach government officials about the petition, she had not received a response.

"I've contacted different people, I've made different suggestions but I've never had an update or confirmation, or anything and it's kind of disappointing."

Bock said she would keep trying for an answer, until she had to leave within the next couple of weeks, or after a couple of months if she was able to get a holiday visa.

"I'll still try by best for other people - not only for them but the petition was also to support the country.

"I know the government wants to protect the citizens, which is right. I know there's a high number of unemployed but I also think there'll be a high number of unfilled positions in agricultural work."