GeoNet reveals likelihood of further rattling after today's strong earthquakes

It's "extremely unlikely" today's earthquakes will trigger a significantly larger quake within the next month, but it's possible another of similar size could hit, according to GeoNet.

A large 8.0 magnitude earthquake has triggered a tsunami warning for some coastal areas of New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after three strong earthquakes struck today, followed by a swarm of aftershocks.

GeoNet says it's "very likely" there could be more earthquakes up to magnitude 7.9 in the coming month, estimating an up to 90 per cent chance of the quakes hitting within the next 30 days.

"Larger earthquakes are more likely to occur in the central Kermadecs, near the northern part of the sequence," it says.

Meanwhile, there's also around 15 per cent chance of an 8.0 quake hitting, potentially in the central Kermadecs or near the East Cape.

The footage was taken from a hill overlooking the settlement north of Gisborne. Source: Supplied

However, GeoNet says it's "extremely unlikely" — less than one per cent chance — of a significantly larger earthquake hitting within the next 30 days, of magnitude 8.5 or greater.

"This scenario is very complex and when combined with the current uncertainty in our models, we cannot confidently put a probability estimate on it occurring; however, our models suggest this is even less likely to occur near the location of the March 5th East Cape magnitude 7.1 earthquake," GeoNet says. 

The warning comes after several large earthquakes near the Kermadec Islands. Source: 1 NEWS

"Although it is still extremely unlikely, the chances of this occurring have increased since the magnitude 8.1 earthquake."

A magnitude 7.3 hit off the east coast of the North Island around 2.27am today, followed by a 7.4 and 8.1 near the Kermadec Islands at 6.41am and 8.28am respectively, according to USGS monitoring.

