GeoNet resumes volcano cam feed, one month on from Whakaari/White Island tragedy

GeoNet has turned back on its live feed of footage from Whakaari/White Island, more than one month after the eruption that has resulted in 20 deaths.

In a statement today, the agency, which measures quakes and volcanoes, said the tragedy continues to weigh heavily on workers' minds.

"Our thoughts continue to be with all impacted by the eruption last month at Whakaari/White Island.

"We thought it important to let you know that today we have returned the volcano cameras feed to our website."



Fourty-seven people were on the island when it erupted on December 9.