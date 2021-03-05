TODAY |

Geologist says back-to-back major earthquakes off New Zealand coast 'a bit unusual'

Source:  1 NEWS

Back-to-back major earthquakes under the Pacific Ocean off New Zealand this morning are "a bit unusual", a geologist says, but it's not clear if one triggered the others.

Your playlist will load after this ad

John Ristau says it's hard to say if the quake off the cost of Hawke's Bay overnight triggered jolts near the Kermadec Islands. Source: Breakfast

A quake, which struck at 2.27am, 105km east of Te Araroa at a depth of 90km, was felt by over 52,000 people around New Zealand. Evacuations on parts of the North Islands east coast were in place, but were later lifted.

But a later tsunami evacuation warning was put in place for parts of the North Island’s east coast after the Kermadec Islands was rocked by a second major earthquake later this morning, this time a magnitude 8.0 quake at a depth of 10km.

The quake struck at 8.28am, prompting Civil Defence to issue the tsunami warnings for parts of the North Island's east and west coasts.

Read more
Residents in parts of North Island urged to make for higher ground after 8.1 quake sparks tsunami warning

The first quake to strike the Kermadecs this morning was a 7.4 shake at 6.41am.

GNS seismologist John Ristau told Breakfast it's hard to say if the quake off the coast of Hawke's Bay overnight triggered jolts near the Kermadec Islands.

"To have them come one right after the other like that, yeah, that is a bit unusual," Ristau said.

He said earthquakes around the Kermadecs wasn't unusual in itself, though, with similar events every few years.

"But yes, to have them sort of bang, bang like that, that doesn't happen very often."

However he added that it "would be very hard to read anything into it" as the greatest risk of a big earthquake is immediately after another one.

"Now, did this one (near Hawke's Bay) trigger the one at Raoul Island? That's a thousand kilometres away or so, so it's quite a bit of distance - hard to say for certain if it did, you know, that would require a lot of work to really look into that to find out if it did."

Read more
Three major quakes recorded this morning, twice prompting tsunami evacuation warning

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Hawke's Bay
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Gisborne
Northland
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:11
LIVE: Auckland included in tsunami warning after magnitude 8.1 quake near Kermadecs
2
Moment severe 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits NZ Post depot in Napier captured on video
3
Three major quakes recorded this morning, twice prompting tsunami evacuation warning
4
Raw: Videos show moment New Zealand rocked by 7.1 magnitude quake
5
When and where the tsunami waves could hit
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Civil Defence Minister to speak at 11.30am media conference about tsunami alert for parts of North Island

When and where the tsunami waves could hit
04:30

Couple in Tutukaka pack up caravan, scramble off beach to higher ground after tsunami warning

00:11

Three major quakes recorded this morning, twice prompting tsunami evacuation warning