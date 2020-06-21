'A gentle giant' - Friend of fallen Constable Matthew Hunt pays heartfelt tribute

“A gentle giant.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

That’s how a friend of fallen Auckland police officer Constable Matthew Hunt described him.

Constable Hunt was killed in a routine traffic stop gone wrong on Friday when he was shot in the suburb of Massey.

1 NEWS spoke exclusively to Sly Natty of CrossFit Takapuna, where 28-year-old Constable Hunt was a member. Mr Natty was a friend and workout partner of Constable Hunt.

“We'll always love you, and thanks for being a good member and friend of ours,” he said.

Constable Hunt was meant to meet Mr Natty for a workout after his shift, but he never showed up.

“(It) just dropped all my spirits down. I saw Matt on Wednesday and then we did talk and he was saying he was going to see me on Friday.

“He was someone you could just see and you could go and talk to him,” Mr Natty said.

The pair had been working out together for some time, with Constable Hunt keen to advance in the police force.

“He always loved helping the community, he was a guy who was firm and fair to anyone he meets.”

Earlier, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said Constable Hunt "set himself very high standards” and was “living his dream” serving his community.

“Matt is an outstanding police officer, he passionately demonstrated his desire to serve his community.”

Constable Hunt, who was only two years out of police college, was someone who was “highly respected by his peers”, Superintendent Hassan said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“He is and will continue to be sorely missed by us all.

“He was killed serving his country. There is no higher price.”