TODAY |

Genius nine-year-old set to enrol for university

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Music
UK and Europe

A not so typical nine-year-old has recently become the youngest person ever to pass a Musical Theory Diploma from Trinity College in London, a first-year tertiary qualification.

Nathanael Ko is a gifted music writer and particularly enjoys playing the piano and the clarinet.

"He is possibly the most gifted child I've had for composition," his 92-year-old teacher Eli Gray-Smith told 1 NEWS.

After being home-schooled his entire life, Nathanael is already looking at enrolling into university, accompanying his music skills with his knowledge for maths, chemistry and 10 different languages.

Nathanael plans to sit Cambridge exams in maths and chemistry later this year.

"He's not really into toys, he prefers pouring over books over playing with toys," his mother says.

"He was around 3-years-old when he memorised the whole periodic table."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nathanael Ko is just nine years old, yet he's got the confidence and the talent to carry it his plans to dominate either maths or music. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Music
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
5.5-inch long rare pocket shark. A pocket-sized pocket shark found in the Gulf of Mexico
Pocket-sized shark that squirts out glowing clouds turns out to be new species - 'It shows us how little we actually know'
2
The home was turned into a pile of matchsticks, sending debris flying onto nearby properties.
Gas contractor who worked on Christchurch home one day before explosion comes forward to police - report
3
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
4
Concerns for safety of 13-year-old girl missing for nearly a week in Dunedin
5
Hikawera Ferris didn’t want any rambunctious youths spoiling his viewing experience.
Porirua dad pleads with other parents not to take their kids to The Lion King
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A$AP Rocky.

Donald Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
medical marijuana concept

Medical cannabis 'a remarkably useful drug'
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Two people injured in serious crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Psychiatrists want Australian government to review deportation policies