Genius nine-year-old set to enrol for university

A not so typical nine-year-old has recently become the youngest person ever to pass a Musical Theory Diploma from Trinity College in London, a first-year tertiary qualification.

Nathanael Ko is a gifted music writer and particularly enjoys playing the piano and the clarinet.

"He is possibly the most gifted child I've had for composition," his 92-year-old teacher Eli Gray-Smith told 1 NEWS.

After being home-schooled his entire life, Nathanael is already looking at enrolling into university, accompanying his music skills with his knowledge for maths, chemistry and 10 different languages.

Nathanael plans to sit Cambridge exams in maths and chemistry later this year.

"He's not really into toys, he prefers pouring over books over playing with toys," his mother says.