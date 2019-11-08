Generous woman sparks trend of strangers paying for meals at Rolleston McDonald's drive-through

A generous woman sparked a trend of customers paying for strangers' meals at Rolleston McDonald's drive-through this week.

The incident at the Christchurch fast food restaurant took place on Tuesday night.

According to the restaurant's shift manager, Lizzie Treymane, the customer who started the chain of kindness often buys other peoples' meals for them at the drive-through.

However, this was the first time the action spread down the line of cars.

"Eight cars rolled through and paid for the next person's order, which was great to see," Ms Treymane told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"I would love to say it is a Rolleston attitude, but I would love it even more to hear that this thing happens everywhere at McDonald's."

Upon hearing the story, Seven Sharp decided to try an experiment and see if they could beat the eight-car chain by recreating the kind gesture at a McDonald's drive-through in Auckland.