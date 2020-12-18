TODAY |

Generous Porirua couple in Breakfast studio audience surprised with big giveaway for final show of 2020

Source:  1 NEWS

A Porirua couple in TVNZ1's Breakfast's studio audience for the show's Christmas special this morning have been surprised and recognised for their generosity to their community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Matty McLean has been touring the country this week to surprise New Zealanders who put others before themselves. Source: Breakfast

Antz Akavi and Nicki Starkey run sports programmes and bake for their community, all while raising 10 children in their blended family, including a 12-year-old with special needs.

They were awarded with a $5000 New World voucher, as well as trolleys full of goodies from Breakfast reporters' surpermarket run on the show this morning.

"It's unexpected. Me and my wife do things for our community because we love it," Akavi said.

In a show of their family's generosity, the couple even brought along bags of gifts from their youngest son to donate to the City Mission after he saw the need in stories on Breakfast earlier in the week.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
2
Indira Stewart gives soulful rendition of Christmas classic on last Breakfast show of 2020
3
Explosions heard as thick black smoke billows from ship fire at Napier Port
4
Jacinda Ardern reveals her Christmas plans, daughter Neve's Santa wish list
5
Exterminator dispels common myths about killing cockroaches in your home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Grace Millane's killer wins last-ditch attempt to keep his name secret
00:28

Govt to pump almost $3 billion into Covid-19 response after report identified failings

Full video: Hipkins responds to criticisms of Covid-19 testing and contact tracing systems

01:57

Jacinda Ardern thanks Kiwis for Covid-19 vigilance but says don’t ease up over summer