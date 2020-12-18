Generous Porirua couple in Breakfast studio audience surprised with big giveaway for final show of 2020

A Porirua couple in TVNZ1's Breakfast's studio audience for the show's Christmas special this morning have been surprised and recognised for their generosity to their community.

Antz Akavi and Nicki Starkey run sports programmes and bake for their community, all while raising 10 children in their blended family, including a 12-year-old with special needs.

They were awarded with a $5000 New World voucher, as well as trolleys full of goodies from Breakfast reporters' surpermarket run on the show this morning.

"It's unexpected. Me and my wife do things for our community because we love it," Akavi said.