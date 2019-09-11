TODAY |

Generous offers from locals for cancer sufferer Blair Vining's plan for charity hospital in Invercargill

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Southland

The plan to build a community charity hospital in Invercargill has made progress after a meeting last night.

It comes as father of three and terminal bowel cancer sufferer Blair Vining, 39, and his wife Melissa work to help turn around the Southland's poor bowel cancer screening rates.

Since his diagnosis, Mr Vining and his wife have been doing everything they can to fight for better cancer care, including a petition signed by over 140,000 people and delivered to Parliament to establish a Cancer control agency - one which the Government agreed to put in their cancer action plan.

Doctors, surgeons and radiologists were among the large number of people to turn up to the meeting yesterday.

Local businesses have already come forward to offer donations of relocatable buildings, while others said they could help with building consents.

The initial plan for the hospital is to provide colonoscopy exams for bowel cancer patients, before extending to the diagnosis and treatment of other cancers.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Blair Vining and wife Melissa have been lobbying the Government for action over long waiting lists for cancer diagnosis in the region. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
UK government appealing court ruling that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful
2
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
3
Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration
4
Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing
5
Government accused of hypocrisy after ordering its own batch of tiny homes on wheels
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ex-Marist Brother avoids jail for historical abuse of young girl who says he destroyed her life
00:37

NZ's adoption and surrogacy laws 'complicated, expensive and convoluted', says father who aims to change them

Paula Bennett names Labour figures she says knew of sexual assault allegations
02:11

Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing