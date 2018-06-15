Generous Kiwi bloke swaps a dream trip for All Blacks tickets for 12 lucky kids

Twelve youngsters will be on hand to see the All Blacks take on France in Wellington tomorrow night, thanks to the generosity of an Ōtaki man.

Seven Sharp reports Dave Newman was the lucky winner of New Zealand Rugby's 12 days of Christmas competition - the prize a trip of a lifetime to watch the ABs play anywhere in the world.

But when the shock wore off, Dave had an altruistic idea - what if his prize turned into tickets for 12 kids to go to a match instead?

Now Dave will join his new young friends to watch the game at Westpac Stadium.

"These kids when they get a bit older perhaps they will look back on it and think 'we did that'," Dave said.

And that's not all.

The kids have been to NZ Rugby HQ for a really big surprise - a meet and greet with their All Black heroes, and even a biff around with the ball.