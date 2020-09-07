Generous Fair Go viewer reimburses son ripped off by Waikato builder for his mother’s deck

A Te Kuiti mother and son who were ripped off by a Waikato builder have been reimbursed by a generous Fair Go viewer.

Antonio Mangioni and his now deceased mother, Sarah Ashby, were both in wheelchairs when Grafton Mark offered to build them a deck for $4000 late last year.

The deck would house a lift which would allow them to enter and exit their home. Mark told the pair he would be finished around Boxing Day last year.

Mangioni says his mother was impressed by Mark and his team when they came to inspect the job and give a quote.

"Mum trusted them because they were good and said their prayers,” he said.

But Mark never finished the deck and became difficult to contact. Eventually, Mangioni paid another builder another $4000 to construct the deck. Ashby died shortly after the deck was finished and Antonio, her son, didn't have the heart to tell her they had been ripped off.

"I think it would have broke her heart to know what they’d done, so I never told her," Mangioni told Fair Go.

Mark told Fair Go he had suffered a break down.

"Oh probably a mental hole. I was going through a few things at the time. I am not going to blame anyone, bro. I have been let down by myself probably. Poor decision making."

Following broadcast of Mangioni's plight, a very generous Fair Go viewer contacted the show and offered to gift them $4000. The viewer is from Taranaki and wished to remain anonymous.

Upon receiving the money, Mangioni struggled for words.

"I'm very humbled by your wonderful, kind donation, whoever you are. If Mum was here, you would say god bless you and thank you,” he said.

"That is so, so kind. Makes us Kiwis doesn’t it. We always help each other out when we can."

Mangioni then took some of the donation and gave it to a local food bank which his late mother supported and the local branch of the St Johns. He says the rest of the donation would go towards a headstone for his late mother.