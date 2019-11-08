Generosity of Auckland diners tested after Rolleston McDonald's customers pay for strangers' meals

Seven Sharp decided to carry out an experiment in Auckland, after a generous woman sparked a trend of customers paying for strangers' meals at a Rolleston McDonald's drive-through earlier this week.

Reporter Lucas de Jong decided to see if diners could beat the eight-car chain set in Christchurch on Tuesday night when one woman paid for the car behind's meal.

He took the concept to a McDonald's drive-through in Auckland, where he paid for the next customer's meal then asked if they would like to do the same.