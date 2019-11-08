TODAY |

Generosity of Auckland diners tested after Rolleston McDonald's customers pay for strangers' meals

Seven Sharp decided to carry out an experiment in Auckland, after a generous woman sparked a trend of customers paying for strangers' meals at a Rolleston McDonald's drive-through earlier this week.

Reporter Lucas de Jong decided to see if diners could beat the eight-car chain set in Christchurch on Tuesday night when one woman paid for the car behind's meal.

He took the concept to a McDonald's drive-through in Auckland, where he paid for the next customer's meal then asked if they would like to do the same.

Hear more about the Rolleston incident and find out if Auckland diners are just as generous in the video above.

Source: Seven Sharp
