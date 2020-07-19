This generation's nuclear-free moment 'actually the economy', Judith Collins says

This generation's 'nuclear-free' moment is the economy, new National Party leader Judith Collins said this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In 2017 before becoming Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern told supporters at the Labour Party campaign launch climate change was her generation's "nuclear free moment and I am determined we will attack it head on".

Today, Ms Collins was asked by Jack Tame on TVNZ1's Q+A if she agreed with this.

"No, I think the nuclear-free issue of this generation is actually the economy.

"We are facing in New Zealand, in the world, a massive great depression if we don't get things right."

She added that New Zealand was lucky National was planning on "investing so much in infrastructure that we can take climate change into that whole infrastructure think and what we do with it".

"I will not beggar this country and our people just so that we can go off to Paris and skite about how New Zealand farmers have been done in."

Source: 1 NEWS

On the show, Tame and Ms Collins also clashed over the costing of National's $31 billion infrastructure plan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We have to have a vision," Ms Collins said, after being questioned on the lack of costing for the longer term projects such as tunnels in Auckland.

Ms Collins said on Friday the party, should it get into Government, would not "certainly" cancel Auckland's planned Skypath 2.

"But, the likelihood is that we will want to work with the experts on a more cost-effective way for cyclists and pedestrians to get across the harbour."

"If you put the Skypath which is $360 million and you're attaching this onto the Auckland Harbour Bridge, which at the moment is not as robust as we would all love... that was built in 1957, how's that going to solve much?"

Tame asked what that meant for pedestrians and cyclists needing to travel across the Auckland Harbour.

"We plan on having tunnels but we also have things like ferries people can take their bikes over," Ms Collins said.