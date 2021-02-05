Generation of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll campaign for adult playground in Christchurch

A Christchurch a community board is funding a feasiblity study into creating an adults-only playground.

It comes as more than 900 adults told ACC last year they were injured on playground equipment.

Now a Christchurch community board is backing a study into purpose-built facilities for big people, which might be a whole lot safer.

Karolin Potter, chair of the Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board has been wanting a big kid play space for 12 years.

“The generation that I belong to is the generation that invented sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll and it is the generation that should have a playground in this city,” she said.

Potter says people live in a compartmentalised society where “we are constantly separated from the people that we know or we don’t know”.

She says she’d love to have a playground that would give people a destination where they can meet friends and meet people.