'Generally a well-behaved crowd' - No major incidents following Hamilton Sevens

There were no major incidents in Hamtilon City Centre after Seven's fans witnessed New Zealand gain top spot in their pool.

New Zealand's Regan Ware in action against France on day one of the Hamilton Sevens. Source: Photosport

A last minute try to All Blacks Sevens Joe Ravouvou guaranteed their position, winning 17-12 over Argentina.

A Police spokesperson told 1 NEWS, "it was very busy in the CBD and at local bars, with some interesting costumes, and generally a well-behaved crowd."

They said it was a slightly busier Saturday night than usual however there was no noticeable increase of arrests.

Undefeated across yesterday's pool play, the All Blacks Sevens will now go on to face England in today's quarter-final after the latter's loss to South Africa.

It was a solid day for Clark Laidlaw's troops.

In yesterday's earlier matches, the Kiwis demolished France 52-7, while a Koroi playmaking masterclass guided them to a 24-5 win over Scotland.

The Otago-based teen was in stunning form against the Scots, setting up first-half tries to Tim Mikkelson and captain Scott Curry before scoring his own.

Scotland eventually beat out Argentina and France to a quarter-final berth via head-to-head after all three sides finished pool play on five points.

They'll play the fearsome Blitzbokke, who made light work of the English in Pool B's afternoon crunch match with a 28-7 triumph.

Elsewhere, Australia failed to secure top spot in Pool A after going down 26-15 in a winner-takes-all clash with Olympic gold medallists Fiji.

In a seesawing clash, the two sides traded tries until Fiji pulled away in the second half with a long-range Jasa Veremalua effort and an Eroni Sau clincher.

They'll go on to face Pacific neighbours Samoa in today's quarter-finals, while the Sydney Sevens-winning Australians will take on Kenya.

SUNDAY'S HAMILTON SEVENS QUARTER-FINALS: