Gender Pay Principles 'a really significant step' towards closing gap

New Gender Pay Principles are a "significant step" for women who have waited too long to be recognised fairly at work.

"It's a really significant step, now we just have to make sure it happens," chief executive of National Council for Women Gill Greer said on TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

Five Gender Pay Principles were launched by the Government yesterday, in an attempt to eliminate the gender pay gap.

Ms Greer said the way in which the principles were developed and the way the issues were described "really helps to make people understand".

Despite being in the Human Rights Act, Ms Greer said issues such as unconscious bias and discrimination remains a perennial problem, which was why it was part of the principles.

"All of this affects the whole process, from recruitment to retirement, for women. If it works, then hopefully it will have a spin off for the private sector."

She said now the plans, training and policies needed to be rolled out.

The five Gender Pay Principles are:

1. Freedom from bias and discrimination

2. Transparency and accessibility

3. Acknowledging the relationship between paid and unpaid work

4. Sustainability