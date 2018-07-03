 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Gender Pay Principles 'a really significant step' towards closing gap

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Gender Pay Principles are a "significant step" for women who have waited too long to be recognised fairly at work. 

Gill Greer said issues such as unconscious bias and discrimination remain a perennial problem in the workforce.
Source: Breakfast

"It's a really significant step, now we just have to make sure it happens," chief executive of National Council for Women Gill Greer said on TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

Five Gender Pay Principles were launched by the Government yesterday, in an attempt to eliminate the gender pay gap.  

Ms Greer said the way in which the principles were developed and the way the issues were described "really helps to make people understand". 

Despite being in the Human Rights Act, Ms Greer said issues such as unconscious bias and discrimination remains a perennial problem, which was why it was part of the principles. 

"All of this affects the whole process, from recruitment to retirement, for women. If it works, then hopefully it will have a spin off for the private sector."

She said now the plans, training and policies needed to be rolled out. 

The five Gender Pay Principles are:

1. Freedom from bias and discrimination

2. Transparency and accessibility

Advertisement

3. Acknowledging the relationship between paid and unpaid work

4. Sustainability

5. Participation and engagement

Related

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

00:15
2
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

3

Man who struck $12 million Lotto Powerball jackpot nearly didn't buy ticket due to long supermarket queue

06:53
4
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

Council tells family to remove backyard tree house it says breaches Building Code

00:33
5
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Watch: First images of youth football team and coach trapped inside Thai cave for over a week released - 'You are very strong'


03:29
Scott Donaldson said being pushed backwards by storms for days on end was de-motivating during his two-month voyage.

Solo trans-Tasman kayaker Scott Donaldson spent night in hospital with son after two-month voyage

The trip was undertaken, fittingly, to benefit Asthma New Zealand and Asthma Australia.

00:33
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Watch: First images of youth football team and coach trapped inside Thai cave for over a week released - 'You are very strong'

The boys can be seen perching on a slope inside the cave, dressed in shorts and t-shirts, asking what day it is.

Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

A leading American cave rescue expert said many challenges remain for the rescuers.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.

Live stream: Kiwi kayaker speaks after becoming first to make trans-Tasman journey solo

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 