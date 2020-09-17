Gender pay gap tightening as record number of women on state sector boards and committees

New Zealand is making strides towards closing the gender pay gap in the public sector, with the Government announcing today it's reached its target of 50 per cent of women on state sector boards and committees.

The figure is up from 45 percent in 2017, while the gender pay gap in public service has dropped below 10 per cent, the lowest since records began.

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter says the Government is committed to having more women in leadership roles.

“I am also very pleased to report that women in public service senior leadership has also increased from 49.6 per cent in 2019 to 53.2 per cent in 2020, which is the highest level since measurement began in 2001,” Genter says.

In June 2018, Cabinet set a target of 50 per cent of women’s participation on state sector boards and committees, to be met by 2021.

The latest Ministry for Women quarterly update shows that, as at June 2020, there are 1340 women and 1339 men appointed to boards.

“More diverse leadership results in better decision making, better organisational resilience and better performance. It also opens up more opportunities for women to succeed and contributes to a more inclusive and fairer society,” Genter says.

“Gender pay gaps are not immovable or inevitable - reducing gender pay gaps takes concerted effort, and it’s very pleasing to see continued and significant progress so soon.

“We have developed tools and guidance which the private sector can use and adapt for work on closing their gender pay gaps. The public and private sector can each learn from each other to improve workplaces for women.”