Gemma and Richie McCaw welcome second daughter, Grace

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and his wife, former Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw, have welcomed their second child .

Grace Isabelle McCaw was born on Sunday, May 30, Richie McCaw said on Instagram last night.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of him with Grace in her baby carrier.

The newborn is the McCaw family's second baby girl.

"Mum and baby are doing well and Charlotte is excited to have a new sister," Richie McCaw wrote.

"Congrats Skip. So happy for you guys," former All Black Dan Carter wrote in the comments.

"Congrats mate love to the family," former Crusaders star Israel Dagg said.

