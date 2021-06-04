Gemma and Richie McCaw welcome second daughter, Grace

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and his wife, former Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw, have welcomed their second child .

Grace Isabelle McCaw was born on Sunday, May 30, Richie McCaw said on Instagram last night.



The announcement was accompanied by a photo of him with Grace in her baby carrier.

The newborn is the McCaw family's second baby girl.

"Mum and baby are doing well and Charlotte is excited to have a new sister," Richie McCaw wrote.

"Congrats Skip. So happy for you guys," former All Black Dan Carter wrote in the comments.