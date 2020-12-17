GDP rises 2.8% in June quarter prior to Delta outbreak

New Zealand's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) rose by 2.8 per cent for the June quarter.

Source: 1 NEWS

The figure was a snapshot prior to the Delta outbreak, with the quarter's rise said to be led by service industries. It was also 4.3 per cent higher than the December 2019 quarter, before Covid-19 hit.

Stats NZ's Paul Pascoe said retail, especially food services, and accommodation was the biggest contributors to the growth.

"The June 2021 quarter experienced fewer Covid-19 restrictions than previous quarters affected by Covid-19," Pascoe said.

"Many industries experienced activity at or above pre-Covid-19 levels, while some remained below."

He said prior to Covid-19, the June quarter usually showed a large drop in international travel activity - however the previously opened trans-Tasman bubble contributed to services industries like tourism and accommodation in the quarter.

The trans-Tasman bubble has been suspended since July.

"Household consumption expenditure fell 1.4 per cent in the June 2021 quarter, due to a 1.9 per cent decline in household spending on services."