GDP figures show economy rebounds from recession with 14 per cent growth

New Zealand's economy rebounded in record fashion in the September quarter, growing 14 per cent according to figures released today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Stats NZ said the growth was the strongest quarter in the country's modern history, coming off the back of an 11 per cent drop in the June quarter.

"We've managed to return to a pre-Covid-19 level of activity," Stats NZ official Paul Pascoe said.

"However the effects of Covid-19 have had specific and varied impacts at industry level and, for some industries, these may persist for some time."

On the whole, New Zealand has experienced a 2.2 per cent decline in the year to September 2020.



“The economic bounce back is a result of our decision to go hard and early during the Covid-19 pandemic," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

Robertson cited the Government's support of 1.8 million workers through the wage subsidy scheme.

“While New Zealand’s economy contracted in 2020, it is expected to rebound strongly in 2021, in line with countries we compare ourselves to, like Australia and the United States, and outperforming the United Kingdom and Japan relative to these countries’ 2019 starting point," he said.

Robertson said he expects global economic activity to recover over the rest of the forecast period but "the full economic effects of Covid-19 are still to be felt in New Zealand and across the world."



