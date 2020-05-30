TODAY |

Gatherings slowly returning to prelockdown levels as NZ moves towards zero cases

Source:  1 NEWS

The gatherings limit across the country increased from 10 to 100, much to the relief of noise control officers and those celebrating milestones.

New Zealand continues to be on a winning streak, for the eighth day in a row the Ministry of Health has reported no new Covid-19 cases. Source: 1 NEWS

Vivien Conway was able to celebrate her birthday properly in Tauranga because of the increase, which came before today's announcement that there were no new cases for the eighth day in a row, leaving just one active case remaining.

“We've been in lockdown for a long time and now we're ready to party in a safe distance and also Covid tracing with our Facebook event, it's happy days,” she said.

In Auckland, noise control officers were happy to be back dealing with complaints and helping out members of the public. 

For regulatory compliance manager Steve Pearce, the last few weeks spent “twiddling thumbs” have been frustrating, so he’s keen to get back out and working.

“This Friday just gone we hit 280-odd [complaints], which is back to what we were seeing prior to lockdown,” he said.  

Ponsonby Rd patrons weren't bothered by the wet weather either, with plenty out and about in moderately sized groups.

Even police say there weren't any significant issues last night but they're reminding people to take proper precautions and maintain physical distancing.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Social Issues
